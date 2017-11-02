   
Thursday, November 2, 2017
Colorado Editorials

The Pueblo Chieftain: Better late than never, but …

Author: The Pueblo Chieftain Editorial Board - November 2, 2017 - Updated: 1 minute ago

AP16313651627659-1-e1480211524923.jpg
MJ McCoy, who works as a food industry recruiter, puts her completed voter ballot into a drop box at a recreation center before dawn in Boulder, Colo., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016. Regarding the significance of having a woman on the ballot, McCoy, who voted for Clinton, says: "It meant a lot to me to see that women finally have a chance to have the highest office in the country. I think it's really awesome, and it's been overshadowed by all the negativity in the campaign." (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley)MJ McCoy, who works as a food industry recruiter, puts her completed voter ballot into a drop box at a recreation center before dawn in Boulder, Colo., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016. Regarding the significance of having a woman on the ballot, McCoy, who voted for Clinton, says: “It meant a lot to me to see that women finally have a chance to have the highest office in the country. I think it’s really awesome, and it’s been overshadowed by all the negativity in the campaign.” (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley)

Maybe Puebloans just like cutting things close. With a week to go before the local elections, fewer than one in five Pueblo County residents had returned their ballots to election officials. As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, the Pueblo County Clerk and Recorder’s Office had received 13,458 ballots of the 101,908 that were mailed out.

The numbers improved slightly by the end of the day. According to the Colorado Secretary of State’s office, 15,178 Pueblo County residents had voted by the close of business Tuesday.

That still leaves a large percentage of the population that hasn’t voted. And yes, there’s still time to do that. The ballots can be accepted up until 7 p.m. Nov. 7.

Read more at The Pueblo Chieftain.

Post Views: 1

Related Articles

Colorado Editorials
November 2, 2017 Erin PraterErin Prater

The Colorado Springs Gazette: Discriminate, in the name of ‘diversity’

Colorado Editorials
November 1, 2017 The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel Editorial Board

The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel: No roll of the dice

Colorado Editorials
November 1, 2017 The Steamboat Today Editorial Board

Steamboat Today: Roll out the welcome mat

The Pueblo Chieftain Editorial Board

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousThe Colorado Springs Gazette: Discriminate, in the name of 'diversity'

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *