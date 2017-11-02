The Pueblo Chieftain: Better late than never, but …

Author: The Pueblo Chieftain Editorial Board - November 2, 2017 - Updated: 1 minute ago

Maybe Puebloans just like cutting things close. With a week to go before the local elections, fewer than one in five Pueblo County residents had returned their ballots to election officials. As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, the Pueblo County Clerk and Recorder’s Office had received 13,458 ballots of the 101,908 that were mailed out.

The numbers improved slightly by the end of the day. According to the Colorado Secretary of State’s office, 15,178 Pueblo County residents had voted by the close of business Tuesday.

That still leaves a large percentage of the population that hasn’t voted. And yes, there’s still time to do that. The ballots can be accepted up until 7 p.m. Nov. 7.

