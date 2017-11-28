News
ProgressNow Colorado to Gardner: Make donors wait, cover kids now
Author: Jessica Machetta - November 28, 2017 - Updated: 3 minutes ago
With a vote upcoming later this week in the U.S. Senate on legislation to cut taxes on the wealthiest Americans, ProgressNow Colorado, the state's largest online progressive advocacy organization, is calling on Sen. Cory Gardner to make his donors wait and keep his promise to fund the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) before Colorado kids lose their coverage.