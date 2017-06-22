Starting Monday it will be Ki’i Powell’s job to make sure people in need get the help the state can provide. The Colorado Department of Human Services named her director of the Office of Economic Security.

She replaces Phyllis Albritton, who was hired last year.

The office is in charge of child support services, the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program, Colorado’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and services for refugees.

“For years, all of CDHS — including the Office of Economic Security — has relied on Ki’i’s expertise when making important decisions that affect some of the most vulnerable people in the state,” DHS executive director Reggie Bicha said in a statement. “Ki’i has been deeply involved with OES to understand its processes and outcomes, and has worked closely with the staff in counties statewide to help them succeed. Her passion for CDHS’ work and improving people’s lives, combined with her deep expertise in OES’ programs, made her an ideal choice to be the new director of OES.”

Powell is a licensed psychologist and holds a doctorate in psychology from the University of Hawaii at Manoa. She joined DHS in 2010 as the research and evaluation manager for its Division of Child Welfare and held research and evaluation roles with the Colorado Division of Mental Health Data and Evaluation and the Hawaii Department of Health’s Child and Adolescent Mental Health Division.

Since 2011, Powell has been DHS’s performance management director, overseeing the department’s five-year-old C-Stat performance management measures.

“I’m very excited to serve the Colorado Department of Human Services in this new capacity,” Powell said in a statement. “I look forward to continued collaboration with OES staff, county partners and our contractors to help improve the lives of Coloradans.”