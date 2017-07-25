When pols play pundit to pick apart the opposition

Divide and conquer is a stratagem at least as old as the ancient Greeks, but it seems to have taken on a contemporary twist in modern, Middle American politics. In our media-saturated culture, just about anyone can turn up on TV, on the radio, online, in a newsletter, you name it, and size up candidates and causes. So, partisan players in the political game figure they can plausibly do the same — with the barely concealed aim of driving a wedge into the other side.

Donning the guise of dispassionate pundits, they point out cracks in the opposition, substantiating their observations by citing — and sometimes even championing — one of the warring factions in a family feud. Maybe it’s not all that new, but it comes across these days as more pointed (and opportunistic) than ever.

Consider an e-mailer this week from the re-election campaign of 6th Congressional District Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Coffman that exploited a huffy face-off between dueling Democratic contenders for Coffman’s swing-district seat:

Congressman Mike Coffman’s campaign released the following statement on Jason Crow and the Democrat establishment’s clear fear of emerging grassroots candidate Levi Tillemann in CD 6: “The recent crossfire between establishment Democrats and Levi Tillemann clearly shows Democrats have learned very little since rigging the 2016 presidential primary against Bernie Sanders,” said Coffman campaign spokesperson Tyler Sandberg. “Establishment Democrats like Jason Crow and the DCCC are clearly afraid of Tillemann as a grassroots candidate and what he represents, and they have taken it upon themselves to force him out of the race early. “Crow should repudiate these petty D.C. style tactics and focus on running a campaign that allows Democratic voters, not the DCCC, to select their nominee.”

…Because, y’know, the Coffman camp would really like to see the Democrats get their house in order so they can run a cohesive campaign and, presumably, pose a viable challenge to the five-term Republican incumbent. Coffman just wants whats best for voters, after all.

Democrats weren’t to be outdone, offering some faux punditry of their own in a missive this week from Colorado Democratic Party Chair and hardball politico Morgan Carroll. Denouncing Republican dithering over health care in the U.S. Senate, the e-letter relied on outspoken Republicans to make its case:

… Disgraced former GOP chair Steve House is so upset at the GOP’s failure to govern, he says conservatives should “defund” the National Republican Senatorial Committee. One problem: Senator Cory Gardner is the one responsible for raising money for the National Republican Senatorial Committee. … Right-wing banker and former GOP presidential candidate Steve Forbes told the Western Conservative Summit (meeting in Denver last week) that Republicans in the U.S. Senate are “unemployed clowns from the Ringling Bros.” and called for a “political hanging” over the GOP’s failures. …

Gotta love Carroll’s trademark, take-no-prisoners style; she even tears into the Republicans who help her make her case.

Meanwhile, Republicans had to be wincing. At least, those who remembered the late Ronald Reagan’s fabled 11th Commandment: Speak no ill of a fellow Republican.