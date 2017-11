Author: Jessica Machetta - November 19, 2017 - Updated: 1 minute ago

Jared Polis is making campaign stops to talk about his policy plans in his run for governor of Colorado. Polis will be at the following locations Sunday, Nov. 19, through Tuesday, Nov. 22. Sunday, Nov. 19 — Estes Park Friendraiser, 9 a.m. 2531 Long View Dr., Estes Park Longmont Friendraiser, 11 a.m. 7947 Ute Hwy, […]