PERRY: Focus on the Family ties that bind Pence and Trump to cruel bigotry, abuse and pseudoscience

These are not conservatives. This is an extreme-right religious cult that works relentlessly to abuse homosexual children by encouraging parents to subject their gay children to “conversion therapy,” which they claim can “cure” children and adults of their homosexuality.

Trump and Pence are no longer being coy about wanting to take women’s rights back to the 1950s, shove gays back into the closet and tell the community of scientists to shut up.

Vice President Mike Pence spent Friday in Colorado Springs ingratiating himself to one of the nation’s most onerous political activist groups: Focus on the Family.

“The time is now,” Pence said during his political-religious rant, drawing supporters to ovations when he said that Obamacare is “dead.”

“This is when we are going to defund Planned Parenthood once and for all,” Pence said.

