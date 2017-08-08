PERRY: Congressman Coffman supporting openly gay and, now, transgender soldiers? ‘We’ll see’

Congressman Mike Coffman admits he was wrong about openly gay soldiers serving in the military — sort of.

Coffman stopped by the newsroom last week while home in Aurora on summer break from one of the wildest congresses on record.

While here, we pressed him on the dozens of controversial, shocking and just plain weird things in Washington happening this week as President Donald Trump tweets away his presidency.Rising to the top of the recent Trump flotsam was Trump’s surprise ban on transgender military personnel.

The Pentagon, the military community, Congress and Trump’s stumble-tap-dancing staff were all unclear what in the hell Trump was talking about. What Congress was talking about is whether to pay for sexual reassignment surgeries and other medical costs for transgender members of the military.

