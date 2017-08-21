U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter announced Monday morning he’s back in the race for his old seat in Congress from the 7th Congressional District. The Democrat from Arvada said in April he would run for governor but in June he said had lost the competitive fire and dropped out of that race.

The Denver Post first reported Monday morning that Perlmutter would officially seek re-election.

Colorado Politics was the first to report Perlmutter was reconsidering his earlier decision and would likely run for his seat in Congress again, and that other candidates were reconsidering, as a result.

State Sen. Dominick Moreno announced Monday he is suspending his campaign, leaving state Sen. Andy Kerr, state Rep. Brittany Pettersen and Dan Baer in the Democratic primary. No Republicans have yet announced.

“Over the last few weeks a lot has happened, both for me and in the world. I’ve taken some time to regroup and recharge, and in so doing I’ve had many meaningful conversations with friends, neighbors, supporters and family who have encouraged me to run again,” Perlmutter said in a statement Monday morning. “I have appreciated each and every conversation. It has made me take time to reflect on the future. And I’ve come to the conclusion to run again for re-election. To ask the hardworking people of the 7th district to once again put their trust in me to be their voice in Washington. I care deeply for our state, and I love my home which is here in the 7th district.

“I’ve talked to Andy, Brittany (and) Dominick and corresponded with Dan about my decision. They are all wonderful people and I know for them and some others my decision is not convenient or well timed, for which I’m sorry. But I know I have more to do and more to give to the people of the 7th district. I understand this is not an ideal situation — I really do — but I know we can all work together to fight for our Colorado way of life.”

Moreno announced Monday morning he is dropping out of the Democratic primary and will instead back Perlmutter.

“We continue to be in great hands with Congressman Perlmutter,” Moreno said in a statement. “Thank you to the many people who supported me along this journey. My time serving our community does not end with our campaign suspending, and I remain committed to standing up for our values in the state Senate.”