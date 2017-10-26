   
Thursday, October 26, 2017
Hot Sheet

Perlmutter cheers House passage of additional financial sanctions on North Korea

Author: Marianne Goodland - October 26, 2017 - Updated: 12 minutes ago

Perlmutter-Announce-2.jpg
U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter, an Arvada Democrat, declares he's running for governor of Colorado on Sunday, April 9, 2017, in Golden. (Photo by Ernest Luning/The Colorado Statesman)U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter, an Arvada Democrat, declares he’s running for governor of Colorado on Sunday, April 9, 2017, in Golden. (Photo by Ernest Luning/The Colorado Statesman)

U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter, D-Arvada, announced Wednesday the U.S. House has approved legislation that will impose more sanctions on North Korea. The legislation, sponsored by Perlmutter and five other Congressman, bans U.S. financial institutions from providing financial services to North Korea.

The legislation, the Otto Warmbier North Korea Nuclear Sanctions Act,  is named after the University of Virginia student who died last June after returning to the United States after spending a year in captivity in North Korea. The measure passed on a bipartisan vote of 415 -2.

The U.S. Department of Treasury last year reported that  North Korea has been using money laundering and “front companies” to supports its development of  nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles.

H.R. 3898 directs the Secretary of the U.S. Treasury to prohibit the Export-Import Bank  from dealing with sanctioned North Koreans, and to oppose financial assistance to nations that provide financial services to sanctioned North Korean entities.

In a statement, Perlmutter said he has serious concerns about escalating tensions with North Korea. That country’s recent cyber-attacks, missile launches and nuclear tests “pose a direct threat to our national security, but tensions will not be solved through military threats alone,” said Perlmutter, a reference to tweets and other statements by President Trump that Pyongyang has called “a declaration of war.”

Perlmutter called for strong diplomatic actions and financial sanctions that he said would bring North Korea to the bargaining table with the international community. Perlmutter also was a sponsor of bipartisan legislation earlier this year that requires U.S. banks to prove they are not holding accounts for North Koreans.

In August, Colorado Senator Cory Gardner, R-Yuma, called for enforcement of existing sanctions on North Korea, based in part on a 2016 bill he sponsored that was later signed into law by President Obama.

Post Views: 15

Related Articles

Hot Sheet
October 26, 2017 Adam McCoyAdam McCoy

Denver green roof initiative faces mounting opposition

Hot Sheet
October 26, 2017 Dan NjegomirDan Njegomir

What if they held an election and (almost) nobody ran for office?

Hot Sheet
October 25, 2017 Dan NjegomirDan Njegomir

Denverites, vote with confidence! Your elections are cybersecure

Marianne Goodland

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousHickenlooper to unveil Skillful platform Thursday to help jobseekers

nextBennet urges Trump to expand access to drug antidote by negotiating prices

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *