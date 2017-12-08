Perennial candidate Gary Swing joins Unity Party, plans run in 1st Congressional District - Colorado Politics

Author: Ernest Luning - December 8, 2017 - Updated: 7 hours ago

This content is only available to subscribers.



Login or Subscribe

He once sought swing voters in the swingiest of swing seats and ran for president of Arizona as the favorite son candidate — according to his mom, at least — but Gary Swing is trying on a different party for next year's election. After several congressional runs on the Green Party ticket and a Boiling Frog Party bid for the U.S. Senate that didn't make it to the ballot last year, Swing announced Thursday he's joining the Unity Party of Colorado and plans to run in the 1st Congressional District.