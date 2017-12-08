 Perennial candidate Gary Swing joins Unity Party, plans run in 1st Congressional District - Colorado Politics
   
Friday, December 8, 2017
News

Perennial candidate Gary Swing joins Unity Party, plans run in 1st Congressional District

Author: Ernest Luning - December 8, 2017 - Updated: 7 hours ago

GarySwing-Frogs.jpg
He once sought swing voters in the swingiest of swing seats and ran for president of Arizona as the favorite son candidate — according to his mom, at least — but Gary Swing is trying on a different party for next year's election. After several congressional runs on the Green Party ticket and a Boiling Frog Party bid for the U.S. Senate that didn't make it to the ballot last year, Swing announced Thursday he's joining the Unity Party of Colorado and plans to run in the 1st Congressional District.

Ernest Luning

Ernest Luning

Ernest Luning is a political correspondent for Colorado Politics. He has covered politics and government for newspapers and online news sites in Colorado for more than 25 years, including at the Highlands Ranch Herald, the Jefferson Sentinels chain of community newspapers and the Aurora Sentinel, where he was the city hall and cops reporter. After editing the Aurora Daily Sun, he was a political reporter and blogger for The Colorado Independent site. Since 2009, he has been the senior political reporter and occasional editor for The Colorado Statesman.

