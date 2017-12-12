 Peak Politics doubts justice is blind for state Supreme Court prospect - Colorado Politics
   
Tuesday, December 12, 2017
Peak Politics doubts justice is blind for state Supreme Court prospect

December 12, 2017

It’s an interesting question: If a judge really is supposed to read the law dispassionately, does that leave any room on the state’s highest court for a justice whose apparent credo is, “We must take sides; neutrality helps the oppressor, never the victim”?

Conservative blog Colorado Peak Politics, none too happy with the tilt of the Colorado Supreme Court to begin with, notes that the quotation, from the late Holocaust survivor and author Elie Wiesel, is featured in the banner on Melissa Hart’s Facebook profile. Hart, a University of Colorado Law School prof who was touted in 2015 as a prospect for an opening on the top court at that time, has made the short list again, this time to replace Allison Eid (who moved up to the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals in the federal judiciary).

Opines Peak:

We must take sides? Must we? As a judge? Really? If liberals want an activist judge, it would appear that they’ve found one, but it’s so awkward to be so blatant about it.

