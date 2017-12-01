Top Story
Otero County Republican Judy Reyher engulfed in controversy after contested House District 47 vacancy appointment
Author: Ernest Luning - December 1, 2017 - Updated: 2 minutes ago
The aftershocks were still coming days after a Republican vacancy committee picked a replacement for former state Rep. Clarice Navarro, the Pueblo Republican who resigned to take a position with the Trump administration in early November. Judy Reyher, a Swink resident and former Otero County GOP chair, won the appointment to Navarro’s seat on a 6-5 vote when the House District 47 panel met Monday night in Fowler, about half way between Pueblo and La Junta in southeast Colorado, but that was only the beginning.