One Colorado to honor Pat Steadman, Jean Dubofsky, Rathod Mohamedbhai and Kaiser

Twenty-one years after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Colorado’s Amendment 2, One Colorado Education Fund is honoring two attorneys who played key roles in the case — former Colorado Supreme Court Justice Jean Dubofsky and former state Sen. Pat Steadman, D-Denver — at the LGBT-rights organization’s annual Ally Awards fundraising event.

Dubofsky, the first woman to serve on Colorado’s high court, was the lead attorney in the Romer v. Evans case, which resulted in the 1996 ruling that threw out the Colorado constitutional amendment, which banned laws that created a protected status for gay, lesbian or bisexual residents.

Steadman worked on the landmark case and was part of Equal Rights Colorado, a group that advocated for LGBT rights before the creation of One Colorado. A member of the Joint Budget Committee before he faced term limits last year, the lawmaker also helped lead the charge to pass Colorado legislation authorizing civil unions.

Dubofsky is one of three Ally Award recipients, and Steadman is slated to receive One Colorado’s Lifetime Achievement Award at the Aug. 26 ceremony in Denver.

“We celebrate the work of allies because of their tremendous ability to change hearts and minds of fair-minded Coloradans — and because their courage is an incredible asset to One Colorado’s work,” said Becca Moser, the advocacy organization’s development director, in a release announcing the awards.

One Colorado is also honoring Kaiser Permanente and Rathod Mohamedbhai, a Denver-based law firm, with Ally Awards. Kaiser is being recognized for its role removing barriers to treatment of transgender patients and generally improving the experience of all LGBT patients, the group said. The civil rights and employment law firm has helped bring together the Muslim and LGBT community, One Colorado said.

The Ally Awards evening includes a cocktail party on the pool terrace at the downtown Four Seasons Hotel Denver and an awards ceremony inside a glittering ballroom. Ticket prices for the gala start at $125 and climb through a series of sponsorship levels to $10,000.

Last year’s honorees were Nita and Rudy Gonzales and the Gonzales family, Kristin Strohm, Dr. Dan Reirden and powerhouse attorney Ted Trimpa, who received the Lifetime Achievement Award.