An off-season election yields a vote against denser development — in Greenwood Village

Think of neighbors balking at new condos and high-rises, and inner-Denver’s more settled and historic climes probably come to mind: the Highlands; parts of Wash Park; maybe the remaining blocks of Cherry Creek North that haven’t already given way to the wrecking ball.

You don’t think of the stretch along Interstate 25 extending southward from the Denver Tech Center — Greenwood Village, to be precise — that is defined by office buildings of every shape and size and condos and apartments aplenty. Yet, there was enough pushback among locals in a special election Tuesday to scuttle a proposed redevelopment allowing taller buildings and higher density near the Orchard Station light-rail stop.

Citizens in the municipality of some 15,000 voted 3-to-1 against changing the city’s comprehensive plan to allow for the development.

Yes, yes; all politics is local, etc., and we’d wager more Greenwood Village residents followed this dust-up than, say, the one over President Trump’s praise for the controversial president of the Philippines. More to the point, though, Tuesday’s vote is a reminder that growth and change can be hot-button issues in any setting.