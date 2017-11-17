Obama appointee Bob Troyer named permanent U.S. attorney for Colorado by Trump administration

Author: Ernest Luning - November 17, 2017 - Updated: 2 minutes ago

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has appointed Bob Troyer to be U.S. attorney for the District of Colorado, the Justice Department announced Friday.

Troyer had been serving as acting U.S. attorney since he was named to that position in August 2016 by the Obama administration after the previous U.S. attorney, John Walsh, stepped down. The permanent post requires Senate confirmation.

Troyer was also named to the National Crime Gun Intelligence Governing Board, the Justice Department announced, becoming the first federal prosecutor in the country to serve on the panel. The Colorado U.S. Attorney’s office is considered a national leader in combatting violent crime, including its work with the Crime Gun Intelligence Centers and novel approaches to reducing violence in rural areas of the state.

The Justice Department said Troyer will continue working on rebuilding trust between Colorado communities and law enforcement officials with a focus on prosecuting hate crimes and encouraging victims to report those crimes. The office is also involved in attacking the opioid crisis though criminal and civil enforcement as well as work to prevent crimes and help former inmates re-enter society.

A Colorado native, Troyer grew up in Maryland and worked as a commercial fisherman in Alaska when he was younger. After earning a law degree at Boston College Law School, he practiced at the powerhouse law firm Brownstein Hyatt Farber & Strickland and later worked in the criminal division of the Colorado U.S. Attorney’s Office, beginning in the late 1990s. He worked in the litigation department at Hogan & Hartson’s Denver office for a time before returning as first assistant U.S. attorney in the Colorado office seven years ago.