November is Colorado Consumer Protection Month

Author: Marianne Goodland - November 2, 2017 - Updated: 1 minute ago

Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper has named November Colorado Consumer Protection Month.

The announcement includes the launch of an awareness and education campaign from the office of Attorney General Cynthia Coffman. That campaign is designed to help Coloradans learn about consumer fraud issues such as scams, financial abuse and fraud. Coffman’s office is working with law enforcement, regulatory agencies and nonprofits to help identify, prevent, and report fraud.

In a statement Wednesday, Coffman said, “Colorado Consumer Protection Month is designed to help arm consumers across our state with the information and resources they need to protect themselves from bad actors, and to know how and where to report any possible fraud they may encounter.”

The 2017 Colorado Consumer Protection Month features an online campaign with the hashtag #CCPM2017. The campaign also will include tele-townhall calls hosted jointly by the attorney general’s office and the AARP Foundation Elderwatch Program. A full list of events can be found here.

The announcement comes just as the holiday season is about to get underway. Coffman said that is a “prime time” for criminals to prey on generous Coloradans. The Attorney General’s office also has a consumer holiday guide, developed last year, to provide tips on charity donations and shopping, including online shopping.

But if you become a victim of scam or fraud, or wish to report suspicious activity, you can file a report here or call 1-800-222-4444.