State Rep. Dan Nordberg is a champion for kids says a Colorado child advocacy group that gave the lawmaker from Colorado Springs and award saying just that.

The Kempe Foundation announced the award for the Republican this week, specifically noting Nordberg’s “strong commitment in the state legislature to ensure every child has the opportunity to develop and grow in a safe, healthy and nurturing environment,” according to a news release.

“Children are the leaders of tomorrow and in order to ensure their success, it is incumbent on all of us to work together to foster an environment where children can feel safe at both home and at school,” Nordberg said in a statement. “For over 40 years, The Kempe Foundation has promoted those ideals and I am truly humbled to be honored by an organization that always puts children, their well-being, and their futures first.”

Nordberg sponsored legislation this year that established better coordination of child welfare services between the Department of Human Services and the military, which is an important topic in the Colorado Springs area. The measure was known as the Healthy Families and Military Preparedness Act.

“Rep. Nordberg is tireless in his quest to understand the challenges facing Coloradoans and how best to help us meet these challenges,” John Faught, president and chief executive of The Kempe Foundation, said in a statement. “In a short time, he has become a champion for children working to ensure they have the opportunity to develop and grow in a safe and healthy environment.”

The Aurora-based foundation works on behalf of abused and neglected children by raising awareness and engaging in advocacy for resources that aid in prevention and treatment.