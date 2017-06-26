Nominations for 2017 Governor’s Service Awards to honor Colorado volunteers being accepted

Nominations are open for the Governor’s Service Awards, presented annually to recognize Colorado residents and organizations for their contributions to volunteerism and service throughout the state, Gov. John Hickenlooper’s office announced this week.

The awards have been handed out for more than 20 years by Serve Colorado, the Governor’s Commission on Community Service. This year, they will be presented at an awards ceremony on Sept. 7 at the state Capitol.

“This indomitable spirit, this drive to help our neighbor, to lift up those who have fallen down, is the spirit of Colorado,” said Lt. Gov. Donna Lynne at last year’s awards presentation. “This spirit is evidenced today in the actions of those we have come together to honor.”

Nominations for the awards are due at 5 p.m. July 18. They can be submitted using this online form or using the Service Colorado website.

This year there are 10 award categories (see the Service Colorado site for details about specific requirements for some of the awards):

Outstanding Volunteer

Outstanding Veteran Volunteer

Outstanding Community Leader

Outstanding Nonprofit Organization

Outstanding AmeriCorps State/National Member

Outstanding AmeriCorps VISTA Member

Outstanding AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps Member

Outstanding Senior Corps Volunteer

Outstanding AmeriCorps Alumni

Outstanding Returning Peace Corps Volunteer

Last year’s honorees were:

Outstanding Volunteer: Wendell Schuler

Outstanding Veteran Volunteer: Frank Perkins

Outstanding Community Leader: Julie Reiskin

Outstanding Nonprofit Organization: Community Reach Center

Outstanding AmeriCorps State/National Member: Lyndsey Williams

Outstanding AmeriCorps VISTA Member: Grace Fullmer

Outstanding AmeriCorps NCCC Member: NCCC Team Sun 2

Outstanding Senior Corps Volunteer: Steve Austin

Outstanding AmeriCorps Alumni: Garett Brownlee Plantz

Outstanding Returning Peace Corps Volunteer: Steve Werner

Contact Nellie Stagg at 303-866-2119 or via email at Nellie.Stagg@state.co.us for more information on the awards and Service Colorado.

— Ernest.Luning@coloradopolitics.com