No change in Pueblo City Schools student fees

After more than a few spirited discussions on the possibility of upping student fees as a budget bolsterer, the board of education of Pueblo City Schools (D60) in the end elected to leave the fee schedule virtually unchanged.

The fees were adopted along with the $131 million new fiscal year budget during June’s regular meeting.

While adoption came with no discussion, the fees were a frequent subject of discourse during past sessions, especially in light of the fact that most athletic programs operating at a deficit.

(In order to make the athletic fund balanced heading into the new fiscal year, $200,000 was pumped into it.)

Read more at the Pueblo Chieftain.