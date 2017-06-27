We’re No. 5! Colorado’s ranking on patriotism is worth a salute

Here’s some star-spangled news on the homestretch to Independence Day: Colorado is the nation’s fifth most patriotic state, with a population that scores well on two key standards — military and civic engagement — according to ratings maven WalletHub.com.

The Centennial State trails only No. 1 Virginia, Alaska, Wyoming and South Carolina on overall patriotism, ranking even higher than both South Carolina and Alaska when it comes to civic engagement in particular.

The folks at WalletHub.com are known for serving up a smorgasbord of surveys, research reports and rankings, some of which focus on on the website’s core mission of personal financial advice while others are just for fun. Yet, there still seems to be some substance to the methodology of even more tangential fare like the patriotism rankings released today.

WalletHub explains:

… (I)n order to determine where Americans bleed the most red, white and blue, WalletHub’s data team compared the states across 13 key indicators of patriotism. Our data set ranges from share of enlisted military population to share of adults who voted in the 2016 presidential election to AmeriCorps volunteers per capita.

The analysis yielded some other noteworthy superlatives: Highest volunteer rate? Utah. Lowest volunteer rate? Louisiana. Highest percentage of adults who voted in the 2016 presidential election: Maine. Lowest: Texas. Most veterans per capita: Alaska. Fewest: Illinois.

Colorado’s strong suit — it ranked ninth overall on civic engagement — is based on a several variables including the percentage of adults who voted in last years presidential election. Colorado came in third on that specific factor, just below Maine and Wisconsin.

For a look at the rankings for all states and more details on the lineup’s methodology, here’s the link again.