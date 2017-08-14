Nick Thomas has arrived: He’s on Ballotpedia

By any standard, Nick Thomas is the longest of long shots for winning Colorado’s 2nd Congressional District seat, which five-term incumbent Boulder Democrat Jared Polis, now a candidate for governor, will leave after 2018. Sure, Thomas is so far one of only two declared candidates for CD 2, but the other is Democratic rising star Joe Neguse.

Neguse is of course the presumptive favorite: Never mind his other attributes; Neguse is the only Democrat running in a district that only elects Democrats. Thomas is a proud unaffiliated voter. And even if fully a third of Colorado’s electorate is unaffiliated, an unaffiliated candidate is about as likely to win a congressional seat — or any other partisan elective office in Colorado — as is a member of United Russia (aka Vladimir Putin’s party).

As of Thomas’s latest filing with the Federal Election Commission, he had reported no campaign contributions.

But Thomas does have one thing going for him: He now has an official page on Ballotpedia, the Wikipedia of all things political. (Take care not to confuse him with the Nick Thomas who was an unsuccessful candidate for Arizona state Senate in 2012.)

So, in a sense, he has arrived. Now, about that fund-raising…