Nic Morse, former GOP congressional nominee, considering a run for state Senate in Larimer County

Nic Morse, the Republican who challenged Jared Polis in last year’s 2nd Congressional District, says he’s considering a run for state Senate next year.

The Loveland entrepreneur would be a candidate for the Republican District 15 seat being vacated by term-limited Kevin Lundberg of Berthoud. Lundberg is considering a run for state treasurer, a race Morse briefly considered after last fall’s election.

The district includes most of Larimer county, except Fort Collins.

“I have been exploring a run for office over the past few months; while consulting with my wife and pastor about the best steps forward,” Morse told Colorado Politics. “I will always believe in Colorado, along with the Republican cause, and that is why I am considering a run again. It’s important we keep an eye on the challenges ahead and work to solve them, instead of continually punting our problems down the road.”

Some of the ideas he shared, “creative and unique solutions,” he called them, included:

“Moving the PERA board compensation through the legislature and restructuring our portfolio to make sure every participant gets a return on what they’ve trusted the state with.

“I-25 expansion from Exit 240 to 269B without increasing taxes with this one project. By reducing the reserve fund for one year by 0.4 percent and earmarking it towards highway construction, we can see I-25 expanded.

“Meeting our water needs for years to come by supporting projects such as NISP. Which allows Northern Colorado to continue to grow while protecting our $1 billion agricultural industry for the foreseeable future.”

Morse said he would announce his decision by the end of the year.

So far, the only candidate officially in the race is Democrat Ralph Trenary of Loveland, who announced his decision to run on Facebook last week.

A retired Army veteran, Trenary served on the Loveland City Council from 2011 to 2015, before he lost his re-election bid.

The Senate District 15 seat hasn’t been held by a Democrat since Stan Matsunaka served from 1995 to 2003.