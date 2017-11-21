   
Tuesday, November 21, 2017
A new transportation chief for Colorado

November 21, 2017

Incoming Colorado transportation chief Michael Lewis, center. (ucdenver.edu)

Michael Lewis is moving up from No. 2 to the top spot at the Colorado Department of Transportation, the office of Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper announced Monday. Here’s a recap of the new chief exec’s hefty credentials, from the governor’s press announcement:

Lewis most recently served as the Deputy Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer for CDOT where he provided policy, technical, organizational and operational direction for the $1.4 billion organization with 3,000 employees. He also served as Director of Rhode Island Department of Transportation, is a former President of the American Association of State Highways and Transportation Officials … and is a member of the National Academy of Construction …

Says the guv:

“Mike has a reputation as a problem solver and brings an incredible transportation background to CDOT at a time when our state is faced with significant transportation challenges … His experience with some of the biggest projects in our state is critical as we build upon the successes of the last few years. I look forward to seeing his leadership as we embark on significant future projects.”

Lews replaces departing CDOT boss Shailen Bhatt, who will become president and CEO of the Intelligent Transportation Society of America.

Dan Njegomir

Dan Njegomir

Dan Njegomir is a blogger and opinion editor for Colorado Politics. A longtime journalist and more-than-25-year veteran of the Colorado political scene, Njegomir has been an award-winning newspaper reporter, an editorial page editor, a senior legislative staffer at the State Capitol and a political consultant.

