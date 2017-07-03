A new push to stop gerrymandering in Colorado has a secret ingredient: More unaffiliated voters

A year after a similar effort fell apart because of a legal challenge, a bipartisan coalition is back at the drawing board in an attempt to end partisan gerrymandering in Colorado.

Led by the League of Women Voters of Colorado, the coalition is drafting a 2018 ballot initiative that seeks to significantly dilute the power of the two major political parties in the state’s redistricting process, starting after the 2020 census.

Instead, it would give unaffiliated Coloradans — who now represent 35 percent of the state’s active voters — a decisive voice in how the state’s voting lines are drawn every 10 years. The hope is that it will put an end to the once-a-decade partisan war that has ended up in court three of the last four decades.

The redistricting process, which takes place across the country after each U.S. census, is typically ignored by all but the most politically active. But the way the district boundaries are drawn can have a profound effect on who gets elected, from the local offices all the way to Congress.

