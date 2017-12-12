 New climate change program lures five Colorado scientists to France - Colorado Politics
   
Tuesday, December 12, 2017
News

New climate change program lures five Colorado scientists to France

Author: Marianne Goodland - December 12, 2017 - Updated: 2 minutes ago

Macron.jpg
French President Emmanuel Macron That giant sucking sound coming from Boulder is the sound of four leading scientists departing for Europe, among the winners of a new program intended to lure climate change experts from the United States to research laboratories in France. A fifth Coloradan, based at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory in Golden, […]

This content is only available to subscribers.

Login or Subscribe

Post Views: 8

Related Articles

News
December 12, 2017 Rachel Riley, The Gazette

El Paso County OKs millions for widening of I-25 from Monument to Castle Rock

News
December 12, 2017 Bill Radford, The Gazette

Colorado expected to remain on an economic roll

News
December 12, 2017 Associated PressAssociated Press

Coffee shop wants to be Denver’s first legal marijuana club

Marianne Goodland

Marianne Goodland

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousEl Paso County OKs millions for widening of I-25 from Monument to Castle Rock