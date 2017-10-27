Pueblo’s Rep. Clarice Navarro honored by State Fair Foundation

Author: Joey Bunch - October 27, 2017 - Updated: 7 minutes ago

The Colorado State Fair Foundation gave state Rep. Clarice Navarro its Outstanding Service Award for her time, effort and leadership for the annual carnival, concerts, rodeos and various competitions in Pueblo.

“It’s not every day that you get to experience racing pigs, sea lions or zip lining all in one location in Colorado, but it’s the 4-H and National FFA Organization kids that steal my heart every year,” Navarro wrote in an op-ed in the Pueblo Chieftain newspaper to laud the event in August.

“The Fair administration and staff have tried diligently to ensure that there is something to see and do for everyone. While I’m a stalwart for keeping the Fair in Pueblo, I also know that we have to have an event that appeals to everyone across this great state, and this year should not disappoint.”

Navarro has been a stalwart for the fair at the statehouse, as well, resisting efforts my northern Front Range lawmakers who suggest it should be moved out of Pueblo to help attract more visitors.

The fair began in Pueblo four years before Colorado became a state.

Pueblo native Adam Daurio, vice president of the foundation’s board, presented Navarro with the award.

Navarro has represented Fremont, Pueblo and Otero counties since she was first elected in 2012. She grew up in southeast Colorado and cites her rural upbringing in her support for 4-H and FFA programs, which inspires her support for the fair, she said.

The is a member of the “Fair Ladies” buyers group, one of the groups that bid on champion livestock to benefit the young competitors. She also is a member of the 1872 Club, which denotes the year the fair started and is part of the State Fair Foundation.

“This is probably one of the most meaningful awards that I have received while serving in the state legislature,” Navarro said in a statement. “I love the Foundation for the support and hard work they put in for the fair and the 4-H and FFA kids. The Foundation is an amazing organization led by amazing people that deeply care about the future of the Colorado State Fair.”