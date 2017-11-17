   
Friday, November 17, 2017
News

NAFTA withdrawal could cost Colorado $2 billion in exports, US Chamber claims

Author: Marianne Goodland - November 17, 2017 - Updated: 2 minutes ago

CattleT.jpg
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce released a report Friday that looked at which states would be hardest hit if the United States withdraws from the three-nation North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). The Chamber has focused most on the hit to American agriculture, should President Trump follow through on his threat to renegotiate or even withdraw from the […]

This content is only available to subscribers.

Login or Subscribe

Post Views: 1

Related Articles

News
November 17, 2017 Ernest LuningErnest Luning

Obama appointee Bob Troyer named permanent U.S. attorney for Colorado by Trump administration

News
November 17, 2017 Tom Ramstack

How Colorado’s congressional delegation voted this week

News
November 17, 2017 Associated PressAssociated Press

Out West Roundup: Utah town headed toward keeping booze prohibition

Marianne Goodland

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDenver Mayor Hancock touts efficient city government on national TV