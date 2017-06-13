Moms Know Best have a billboard message for Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner

Colorado Moms Know Best and Moms Clean Air Force are sending a message to Sen. Cory Gardner. If you’re driving in Colorado Springs, the message might be hard to miss. The groups are unveiling billboards Wednesday objecting to the senator’s vote to repeal national methane capture rules.

Colorado Politics told you about this Republican-led repeal that would allow methane releases as it started winding through Congress back in February. The U.S. Senate rejected the resolution on a 51-49 vote in May, with Gardner supporting the repeal and Colorado’s senior senator, Democrat Michael Bennet, against it.

“We are asking: Who is Senator Gardner working for?” said Jen Clanahan, “head mom” of Colorado Moms Know Best. “Instead of looking out for our kids, Gardner voted with national polluters that want to reverse air quality protections. But he should remember who he represents — the people of Colorado. We hope that next time he’ll listen to the people that hired him and will vote to protect our kids’ air. … One in 12 Colorado kids have asthma and a large portion of our population is living with failing air quality.

“The American Lung Association recently released their latest ‘State of the Air’ report, grading counties with a report card. Alarmingly, we’re failing: El Paso County received an F grade. Given this dire news, the senator must be held accountable for his vote for smog and polluted air.”

The billboards are at:

902 S. Tejon St.

East Pikes Peak Avenue at Wahsatch Avenue.

Southbound Interstate 25 near the Fountain exit.

The groups said El Paso County was picked because it is one of the nine worst counties for air quality in the state, with the largest city in that group.

Colorado Moms Know Best and Moms Clean Air Force are planning a press event Wednesday at 11 a.m. at East Pikes Peak Avenue and Wahsatch Avenue to hear from the mother of an asthmatic child who will talk about raising him in a “failing county.”