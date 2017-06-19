Colorado political power couple Mike and Cynthia Coffman divorcing

U.S. Rep. Mike Coffman and his wife, Colorado Attorney General Cynthia Coffman, are divorcing, Colorado Politics learned Monday.

The couple made the decision over the weekend.

In a joint statement, they said:

“After much soul searching we have made the painful decision to get a divorce. This has been a difficult choice for both of us and we ask our friends and supporters for their understanding. We have a great deal of respect for each other and will remain each other’s strongest supporters in whatever we do in our continued service to the people of Colorado.”

They married in 2005, “just before he deployed to Iraq with the U.S. Marine Corps,” Mike Coffman’s congressional biography states.

Both are Republicans and are facing political campaigns next year. Mike Coffman is expected to defend his seat in the 6th Congressional District. Cynthia Coffman could run for another term as attorney general but has also said she’s considering a run for governor.

At one time, divorces were seen as political liabilities. In Colorado, they’ve become the norm.

Gov. John Hickenlooper, first elected in statewide in 2010, divorced in 2012 and remarried last year. Gov. Bill Owens separated in 2003 while in office, reconciled in 2005 then divorced in 2008.

U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter, a Democrat from Arvada who has announced he’s running for governor next year, divorced in 2008 and remarried in 2010.