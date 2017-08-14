What did Mike Coffman tell Vietnam vets? Watch for yourself

Colorado Politics told you Friday that U.S. Rep. Mike Coffman was in New Orleans to be honored as the legislator of the year by the Vietnam Veterans of America.

The organization lauded him for the fine work he has done on veterans issues. John Rowan, the organization’s national president paused during the introduction to check that Coffman, indeed, served in both the Army and Marines during his 21 of service.

“I go both ways,” Coffman answered from off camera, to laughter.

What else did Coffman tell his fellow veterans, many of whom, like him, served in combat?

He told them about his father, the late Harold Coffman, a career enlisted Army soldier who served in World War II and Korea and was wounded in action. The congressman’s father started in the infantry and joined the medical corps before retiring as a master sergeant.

His father tried to steer Coffman away from infantry units, and but the younger Coffman served in the Marine and Army infantries, deployed a total of five times and twice in combat. He’s the only member of Congress to serve in both Iraq wars.

“What defines me most as a member of Congress is a war I never fought in, the war in Vietnam,” he said Friday. “That’s it. My father’s last assignment was in 1964 and was transferred to Fitzsimons Army Medical Center in Aurora. Colo., and in 1964 it was the most beautiful post imaginable. It was quiet and all it was was this hospital with surrounded by supporting facilities, and you could walk anywhere. And as a 9-year-old I was in Heaven.

“Things started to change. In 1965 the casualties started coming in from Vietnam, and every year there were more. By ’68 it was daily. The casualties were flown into Buckley Air National Guard Base, and they were transported over to the hospital.”

He told of seeing soldiers in blue pajamas who had lost limbs fighting in the jungles. He saw hallways crowded with gurneys. He heard soldiers screaming out in pain.

Coffman volunteered with the Junior Red Cross to help soldiers and get to know them better.

“This country not only never welcomed them home, they never honored their sacrifices,” Coffman told the Vietnam Veterans of America. “And so if there’s one thing that compels me today as a member of Congress, it is to make sure no one is ever treated like those who came home from Vietnam.”