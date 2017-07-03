Mike Coffman says Trump’s CNN tweet is “exactly what I meant when I said #StopTheTwitterTantrums”

U.S. Rep. Mike Coffman continued calling for Donald Trump to ease up on his Twitter postings, responding to the president’s controversial CNN tweet on Sunday by saying it was “exactly what I meant when I said #StopTheTwitterTantrums.”

Exactly what I meant when I said, #StopTheTwitterTantrums https://t.co/A7HMLKEemP — Rep. Mike Coffman (@RepMikeCoffman) July 2, 2017

Coffman, an Aurora Republican, first called for Trump to dial it back on Twitter Thursday after the president’s tweets criticizing the hosts of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, saying one was “psycho” while the other was “bleeding badly from a face-lift.”

Coffman’s Twitter account starting using the #StopTheTwitterTantrums hashtag after Trump’s Morning Joe tweets last week and then resurfaced it on Sunday following Trump’s latest controversial posting — a video of him body slamming a man whose head was replaced with the CNN logo. The Sunday tweet drew quick ire from Democrats and fellow Republicans, as well as groups representing reporters.

