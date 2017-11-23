Rep. Mike Coffman spends the holidays with the troops again

Author: Joey Bunch - November 23, 2017 - Updated: 8 hours ago

As has become his tradition, U.S. Rep. Mike Coffman feasted and gave thanks with the troops this year as he celebrated the holiday service members stationed at Camp Humphreys in Pyeontaek, South Korea.

He said it was his honor.

“Having served, I understand how hard it is to be away from loved ones, especially during the holidays, so for me it’s important to thank them and their families, for their service and sacrifice,” Coffman, who served in the Army and Marines, including both Gulf wars, said in a statement.

Coffman’s office she he also visited Colorado service members stationed at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek.

The Aurora Republican is a member of the House Armed Services Committee and chairs the subcommittee on Military Personnel. Coffman lead a bipartisan congressional delegation to South Korea and Japan. The visited the Korean Demilitarized Military Zone, the site of escalating tensions with North Korea. He was joined on the trip by fellow Armed Services Committee members Anthony Brown, D-Md., and Thomas Suozzi, D-H.Y.