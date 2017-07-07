Mental Health Colorado is looking for people who make a difference

How is Democratic forever-wunderkind and former Colorado House Speaker Andrew Romanoff applying his considerable talents these days? Advocating for mental health as president and CEO of Mental Health Colorado. And he could use your help — identifying and celebrating success — as he explains in a missive to the media this week:

… Specifically, we’re asking you to nominate Coloradans who are making a difference in the field of mental health. We’ll honor the winners at our annual Tribute Gala on Oct. 28. This year, we’re seeking nominations in three categories: individual of the year, lifetime achievement, and organization or business. Please submit your nominations by Aug. 4. We’re not ready to declare victory in the prevention and treatment of mental health and substance use disorders. But we want to recognize the progress so many consumers, providers, family members, and other advocates have made.

Romanoff adds: “You can learn more about our gala — and how you can help — by contacting our development director, Kay Greene, at 720-208-2239.”