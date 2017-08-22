Meet Ariana Busby — the Colorado Senate Republicans’ new boss

…Not the boss who makes the headlines (whether for better or for worse) and brings down the gavel on state Senate proceedings. He’s just the chamber’s president. No, we’re talking about the person who lines up strategy and policy, safeguards caucus interests, watches the Senate president’s back and generally makes things happen from just off stage. Stage right, to be exact (since it’s the GOP, get it?).

In other words, we’re talking about the chief of staff, and the ruling Senate Republicans have a new one: Ariana Busby. Though it’s been known around the Capitol for a while, the formal announcement from Senate President Kevin Grantham, R-Cañon City went out today via email:

“Over the interim, our Policy Director, Ariana Busby, stepped up to fill the role of Chief of Staff. Ariana — who has been with our office for several years — has more than surpassed our expectations in this new role. It gives me great pleasure to announce that Ariana will continue on as my Chief of Staff for this upcoming Legislative session.”

Busby began as an intern in 2013 and rose quickly. She took over as interim chief of staff in May after Jesse Mallory, who had held the post for years, moved on to take over as state director for conservative advocacy behemoth Americans for Prosperity Colorado.