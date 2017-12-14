Meanwhile, back in Colorado: State GOP redirects its ranks after Moore's defeat - Colorado Politics

Author: Dan Njegomir - December 14, 2017 - Updated: 3 hours ago

Just in case its members needed to be reminded that all politics is, ultimately, local, the Colorado Republican Party sent its members an e-missive this week urging them “to focus on the task at hand” — i.e., politics here in Colorado — in the wake of maverick Republican Roy Moore’s loss to Democrat Doug Jones in Alabama’s special Senate race Tuesday.

Acknowledging different factions of Republicans “have different feelings about yesterday’s election,” state GOP Chair Jeff Hays wrote:

… Here in Colorado, we have a governor’s race to win, three constitutional offices to protect, and a state senate majority to retain. That would have been true today regardless of the outcome in Alabama. … The more energy we spend consternating about Alabama, the less we’ll have for Colorado, the state where God has placed us. If you want a government that will keep Colorado Colorado instead of engineering our transformation into California, call your county Republican office. Volunteer. Work. Contribute. Keep your eye on the ball. We can’t change Alabama’s past, but Colorado’s future is ours to mold, if only we have the will.

Unmentioned in Hays’s appeal, of course, is that while the U.S. Senate’s razor-thin Republican edge got even thinner after the controversial Moore’s defeat, a lot mainstream Colorado Republicans like U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner breathed a sigh relief. ‘Nuff said already about that.