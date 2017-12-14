 Meanwhile, back in Colorado: State GOP redirects its ranks after Moore's defeat - Colorado Politics
   
Thursday, December 14, 2017
Meanwhile, back in Colorado: State GOP redirects its ranks after Moore’s defeat

December 14, 2017

HaysSpeaking-W-1024x683.jpg
El Paso County Republican Party Chairman Jeff Hays speaks at a GOP meeting in this undated photograph. Hays announced this week that he's running for state Republican chairman. (Photo provided)Colorado GOP Chair Jeff Hays. (File photo)

Just in case its members needed to be reminded that all politics is, ultimately, local, the Colorado Republican Party sent its members an e-missive this week urging them “to focus on the task at hand” — i.e., politics here in Colorado — in the wake of maverick Republican Roy Moore’s loss to Democrat Doug Jones in Alabama’s special Senate race Tuesday.

Acknowledging different factions of Republicans “have different feelings about yesterday’s election,” state GOP Chair Jeff Hays wrote:

… Here in Colorado, we have a governor’s race to win, three constitutional offices to protect, and a state senate majority to retain. That would have been true today regardless of the outcome in Alabama. …

The more energy we spend consternating about Alabama, the less we’ll have for Colorado, the state where God has placed us. If you want a government that will keep Colorado Colorado instead of engineering our transformation into California, call your county Republican office. Volunteer. Work. Contribute. Keep your eye on the ball. We can’t change Alabama’s past, but Colorado’s future is ours to mold, if only we have the will.

Unmentioned in Hays’s appeal, of course, is that while the U.S. Senate’s razor-thin Republican edge got even thinner after the controversial Moore’s defeat, a lot mainstream Colorado Republicans like U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner breathed a sigh relief. ‘Nuff said already about that.





Dan Njegomir is a blogger and opinion editor for Colorado Politics. A longtime journalist and more-than-25-year veteran of the Colorado political scene, Njegomir has been an award-winning newspaper reporter, an editorial page editor, a senior legislative staffer at the State Capitol and a political consultant.

