Author: Marianne Goodland - November 15, 2017 - Updated: 1 minute ago

This content is only available to subscribers.



Login or Subscribe

The 2017-18 spending spree that lawmakers and the governor went on, courtesy of a $56.5 million boost in marijuana tax revenues, won’t be repeated in 2018-19, according to an analysis of those revenues presented this week to the Joint Budget Committee. That led some JBC members to warn fellow lawmakers and the governor that they’d […]