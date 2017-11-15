Man who says he was victimized by Rep. Paul Rosenthal: This is not acceptable behavior, gay or straight

Author: Jessica Machetta - November 15, 2017 - Updated: 2 minutes ago

Thomas Cavaness, a campaign organizer in 2012, says he was a young, recently out gay man when now State Rep. Paul Rosenthal, D-Denver, grabbed his inner thigh during a campaign event hosted by LGBT and community allies.

Rosenthal denies the allegations, telling The Denver Post, “He’s lying.”

Cavaness isn’t surprised by that response.

“I hate being called a liar, but very rarely do sexual predators when faced with accusations do they admit to their crimes,” Cavaness tells Colorado Politics. “I feel numb, I feel nervous, but in a way, I also feel proud that I have been able to come forward and I hope it allows others to come forward. there’s a certain weight that’s been taken off my shoulders by putting this out there publicly.”

Cavaness says the Rosenthal also put his hand on his back, then his butt, and later tried to kiss him.

It was the #MeToo campaign in October that urged him to come forward, Cavaness said.

“I initially posted online just generically about it, because I wanted people to know that men can be victims, too. From that, it kind of just ate at me more and more every day because I’ve been supportive of other victims to come forward but really hadn’t come forward, too.”

Then, when he saw the allegations brought forward against Rep. Steve Lebsock by Rep. Faith Winter, he said “her courage to be named publicly” gave him the courage to do the same.

“I knew it was important to put my name out there,” Cavaness said. “It’s important to me that people who are in positions of power not abuse that power, and that they be held accountable for their actions.”

Rosenthal told The Post “it’s fairly common” with gay men to give hugs rather than shake hands when greeting people, and that, “It’s possible I gave him a hug, but I can’t think of anything sexual because I’m very careful about that sort of thing — to not come across that way to someone particularly who I just met.”

He later said “it’s probable” he tried to kiss him on the cheek “if we felt close at that moment” but said he did not act inappropriately, and that “if it was a flirt, it was a good-natured flirt.”

Cavaness says it’s that perception that he wants to bring awareness too.

“Just because I share your sexual orientation, that does not give you permission to touch me inappropriately without my consent,” he said. “And it’s not about sexual attraction, it’s about power and control.”

Cavaness said Rosenthal’s unwanted advances impacted how he viewed people and allowed others to treat him.

“It made me as a young, recently out gay man, to believe it was normal,” he said. “I never want to be in that place again where I think sexual assault is acceptable, normal behavior and I want others to know that , too.”

Cavaness has filed a formal complaint with House Speaker Chrisanta Duran. He says his next step is to cooperate with that investigation and to continue to raise awareness and be a strong advocate for other victims.

“I am withholding comment on these specific circumstances due to my role in investigating any formal complaints,” Duran said in an e-mailed statement. “Any formal complaints would be taken very seriously and receive a thorough review, and as I previously indicated, I would work with our nonpartisan Office of Legislative Legal Services and an independent outside party to conduct any investigations.

“Given the allegations that have come to light over the past week, it is clear that there is work to do to address concerns about harassment. I am renewing my call for a comprehensive review of the legislature’s harassment policies and procedures, to ensure a safe and respectful environment for all.”