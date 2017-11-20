   
Monday, November 20, 2017
Hot Sheet

Michelle Malkin endorses Tom Tancredo at gun club fundraiser

Author: Joey Bunch - November 20, 2017 - Updated: 2 minutes ago

unnamed-2-1.jpg
Michelle MalkinMichelle Malkin endorses Tom Tancredo at an event in Colorado Springs. (Photo courtesy of the campaign.)

Conservative commentator Michelle Malkin endorsed Tom Tancredo for governor at a fundraiser at a gun club in Colorado Springs Saturday night.

His campaign sent a press release about the endorsement, but it did not notify Colorado Politics about the event in advance.

“Tom and I go back 15 years and I have long identified as a Tom Tancredo supporter,” Malkin, who lives in Manitou Springs, is quoted as saying. “Tom is exactly what Colorado needs.”

The campaign said about 100 people “packed” into the Whistling Pines Gun Club-West for the event.

Tancredo is making his third run for governor, his second as a Republican, courting the party’s alt-right base. He decided to run for governor after the political organization VDARE was forced to cancel a conference in Colorado Springs next April, after the venue, Cheyenne Mountain Resort, pulled its contract under public pressure.

The organization has direct ties to the organizer of the Charlottesville, Va., rally over the removal of Confederate statue that turned deadly last August.

Tancredo was to be a featured guest at the Cheyenne Mountain resort event.

In the governor’s race Tancredo faces fellow Republicans Walker Stapleton, Doug Robinson, Victor Mitchell, Steve Barlock, Lew Gaiter, Greg Lopez, Cynthia Coffman and Jim Rundberg.

In 2010, Tancredo was the American Constitution Party candidate, where he finished second by Democrat John Hickenlooper, but beat the Republican nominee, Dan Maes. In 2014 he lost out in the Republican to Bob Beauprez.

