MAGA, #DrainTheSwamp, #LiberalTears…code language for, ‘Retweet me’?

Liberal Colorado blogger Charles Buchanan wrote the other day that he detects a subtext in the strident tweets of some of the state’s arch-conservatives:

Note all the Trumpian hashtags: #MAGA #DrainTheSwamp, etc.. During the election cycle, I noticed that candidates who tweeted with the #MAGA hashtag would get a bunch of retweets from bot-like twitter accounts about the same time every day.

He points to state House hardliner Dave Williams, the Colorado Springs Republican state representative and inveterate Twitter presence, as exhibit A. Williams’s tweets are typically peppered with the ritual hashtags of his ilk. Like this one:

Surmises Buchanan:

In fact, I would bet legislators like Williams use the #MAGA hashtag in every tweet because it gets them retweets by those bots.

Buchanan adds:

But the most disturbing thing about this internet troll-like behavior is the use of the hashtag #LiberalTears. … This is a state legislator, whose job is theoretically to help the people and state of Colorado, admitting that what actually motivates him is hurting people. Williams might not know this, but a large percentage of the people he represents are liberals. Is his idea of a statesman someone who tries to make the people he represents cry?

One point of order: Williams represents red-as-rare-beef House District 15 in Colorado Springs. Just how large a percentage of his constituents are in fact liberals?