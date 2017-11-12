Lynne schedules town halls on healthcare across the state this week

Author: Joey Bunch - November 12, 2017 - Updated: 42 minutes ago

If you’ve got healthcare issues, Lt. Gov. Donna Lynne wants to hear about them. The state’s chief operating officer and a candidate succeed John Hickenlooper as governor is planning a series of “health care town halls” Thursday through Saturday with stops in nine locations across the state.

The first is Thursday evening in Denver, and on Friday Lynne plans to hold town halls in Lamar, Pueblo and Colorado Springs. On Saturday she is in Steamboat Springs, Glenwood Springs and Silverthorne. She wraps up in Fort Collins and Greeley next Sunday.

Besides access to healthcare, Lynne, a Democrat, will talk and listen about affordability of insurance, the state’s health exchange and Medicaid. Lynne was a Denver-based healthcare executive with Kaiser Permanente when Hickenlooper picked her to be his second-in-command last year, where Joe Garcia stepped down to work for a higher-education organization.

“Together, Gov, Hickenlooper and I have fought to save the Affordable Care Act,” Lynne said in a statement. “It’s not perfect, but we shouldn’t ignore its substantial successes: especially in Colorado. The ACA has allowed the number of uninsured Coloradans to be cut in half and more than half a million Coloradans received coverage through the Affordable Care Act.”

Her campaign noted that the deadline to enroll and obtain financial help for insurance from Colorado’s health exchange is Dec. 15.

“I know that people have a lot of questions and concerns about their health care regardless of how it’s provided, and I want to listen to them, direct them to the right sources for information, and let them know what our plans are for reducing costs and improving care,” Lynne stated.

Here is the scheduled:

Thursday

Denver, 6 p.m.

Clinica Tepeyac, 5075 Lincoln St.

Friday

Lamar, 10 a.m.

Lamar City Library, 102 E. Parmenter St.

Pueblo, 1 p.m.

Pueblo Library, Rawlings Branch: 100 E. Abriendo Ave., Bret Kelly Room

Colorado Springs, 3:30 p.m.

Old Colorado City Library, 2418 W. Pikes Peak Ave.

Saturday

Steamboat Springs, 10 a.m.

522 Lincoln Ave, 3rd Floor, Routt County Commissioners’ Hearing Room

Glenwood Springs, 1 p.m.

Mountain Family Health Center, 1905 Blake Ave.

Silverthorne, 3:15 p.m.

Summit County Library, North Branch, 651 Center Circle, Blue River Room

