   
Sunday, November 12, 2017
Hot Sheet

Lynne schedules town halls on healthcare across the state this week

Author: Joey Bunch - November 12, 2017 - Updated: 42 minutes ago

APLieutenant-Governor_HickenlooperLynneRice-1024x719.jpg
Donna LynneDonna Lynne, center, smiles after Colorado Supreme Court Chief Justice Nancy E. Rice, left, swore in Lynne as the state’s new lieutenant governor in May 2016. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

If you’ve got healthcare issues, Lt. Gov. Donna Lynne wants to hear about them. The state’s chief operating officer and a candidate succeed John Hickenlooper as governor is planning a series of “health care town halls” Thursday through Saturday with stops in nine locations across the state.

The first is Thursday evening in Denver, and on Friday Lynne plans to hold town halls in Lamar, Pueblo and Colorado Springs. On Saturday she is in Steamboat Springs, Glenwood Springs and Silverthorne. She wraps up in Fort Collins and Greeley next Sunday.

Besides access to healthcare, Lynne, a Democrat, will talk and listen about affordability of insurance, the state’s health exchange and Medicaid. Lynne was a Denver-based healthcare executive with Kaiser Permanente when Hickenlooper picked her to be his second-in-command last year, where Joe Garcia stepped down to work for a higher-education organization.

“Together, Gov, Hickenlooper and I have fought to save the Affordable Care Act,” Lynne said in a statement. “It’s not perfect, but we shouldn’t ignore its substantial successes: especially in Colorado. The ACA has allowed the number of uninsured Coloradans to be cut in half and more than half a million Coloradans received coverage through the Affordable Care Act.”

Her campaign noted that the deadline to enroll and obtain financial help for insurance from Colorado’s health exchange is Dec. 15.

“I know that people have a lot of questions and concerns about their health care regardless of how it’s provided, and I want to listen to them, direct them to the right sources for information, and let them know what our plans are for reducing costs and improving care,” Lynne stated.

Space is limited, so those who plan to attend should RSVP by clicking here.

Here is the scheduled:

Thursday

  • Denver, 6 p.m.
    Clinica Tepeyac, 5075 Lincoln St.

Friday

  • Lamar, 10 a.m.
    Lamar City Library, 102 E. Parmenter St.
  • Pueblo, 1 p.m.
    Pueblo Library, Rawlings Branch: 100 E. Abriendo Ave., Bret Kelly Room
  • Colorado Springs, 3:30 p.m.
    Old Colorado City Library, 2418 W. Pikes Peak Ave.

Saturday

  • Steamboat Springs, 10 a.m.
    522 Lincoln Ave, 3rd Floor, Routt County Commissioners’ Hearing Room
  • Glenwood Springs, 1 p.m.
    Mountain Family Health Center, 1905 Blake Ave.
  • Silverthorne, 3:15 p.m.
    Summit County Library, North Branch, 651 Center Circle, Blue River Room

Sunday

  • Fort Collins, 12:30 p.m.
    Harmony Library, 4616 S. Shields St., Community Room
  • Greeley, 2 p.m.
    University of Northern Colorado, 2045 10th Ave., Room Spruce A
Post Views: 5

Related Articles

Hot Sheet
November 11, 2017 Joey BunchJoey Bunch

Holiday work parties with mistletoe, booze give legal hangovers, says NFIB

Hot Sheet
November 10, 2017 Joey BunchJoey Bunch

Conservation Colorado backs first city-level candidates in Aurora, scores 2 more wins

Hot Sheet
November 10, 2017 Dan NjegomirDan Njegomir

Did a teachers union out itself on Twitter?

Joey Bunch

Joey Bunch

Joey Bunch is the senior political correspondent for Colorado Politics. He has a 31-year career in journalism, including the last 15 in Colorado. He was part of the Denver Post team that won the Pulitzer Prize in 2013 and is a two-time Pulitzer finalist. His resume includes covering high school sports, the environment, the casino industry and civil rights in the South, as well as a short stint at CNN.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousMichael Dougherty picks up endorsement from deputy Denver prosecutor in AG's race

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *