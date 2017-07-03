Lynn Bartels brings us the play-by-play from the political wedding of the year

By on July 3, 2017 0
Newlyweds state Rep. Brittany Pettersen and ProgressNow Colorado’s Ian Silverii. (Lynn Bartels via Twitter)

ColoradoPolitics.com’s Ernest Luning gave us all the details on the nuptials Saturday of Democratic star couple Brittany Pettersen and Ian Silverii at the Colorado governor’s mansion. And political-junkie-and-journalist-at-heart Lynn Bartels — off duty from her weekday job at the Secretary of State’s Office — brought us the mood of the moment via Twitter. Darned near every moment, in fact, as well as color commentary in a succession of tweets from the wedding of the state rep cum congressional candidate and the ProgressNow Colorado executive director. Plenty of pix, too, capturing a host of Colorado political luminaries who attended.

Here’s a sampling:

