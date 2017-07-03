Lynn Bartels brings us the play-by-play from the political wedding of the year

ColoradoPolitics.com’s Ernest Luning gave us all the details on the nuptials Saturday of Democratic star couple Brittany Pettersen and Ian Silverii at the Colorado governor’s mansion. And political-junkie-and-journalist-at-heart Lynn Bartels — off duty from her weekday job at the Secretary of State’s Office — brought us the mood of the moment via Twitter. Darned near every moment, in fact, as well as color commentary in a succession of tweets from the wedding of the state rep cum congressional candidate and the ProgressNow Colorado executive director. Plenty of pix, too, capturing a host of Colorado political luminaries who attended.

Here’s a sampling:

Love seeing these #coleg ‘ers at the mansion for the wedding of Ian and Brittany. #copolitics pic.twitter.com/IgVcWo35Wp — Lynn Bartels (@lynn_bartels) July 1, 2017

Tons of lawmakers here. Lois Court said they have enuf to go into special session and fund the energy office! #coleg pic.twitter.com/FbJoR1mvz1 — Lynn Bartels (@lynn_bartels) July 1, 2017

Huge laugh when former speaker DLH welcomes friend, family “and primary opponents.” Brittany, Andy, Dominick all running in CD7. #copolitics pic.twitter.com/iLqLLam4aj — Lynn Bartels (@lynn_bartels) July 1, 2017

“In sickness and in health, in wins and losses.” This truly is a political wedding. Brittany & Ian. #copolitics pic.twitter.com/DDwKdPQ1XZ — Lynn Bartels (@lynn_bartels) July 1, 2017

One of the bridesmaid’s speeches was longer than a Roy Romer State of the State speech. The NJ and NY guests were going nuts. #copolitics — Lynn Bartels (@lynn_bartels) July 2, 2017