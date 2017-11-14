Rep. Paul Lundeen calls CU regent candidate ‘a true believer’

State Rep. Paul Lundeen, a candidate for state Senate, is backing political newcomer Chance Hill in the University of Colorado regent’s seat in El Paso County.

They’re both Republicans. Hill does not yet have opposition in the race to succeed Kyle Hybl on on the board that oversees the CU System, including the University of Colorado Colorado Springs.

Lundeen is running for the Senate District 9 seat held by Kent Lambert, who is term-limited. Lundeen also is running unopposed.

Here is his letter endorsing Hill:

My Fellow Coloradans:

I support Chance Hill to be our next CU Regent from Colorado’s 5th congressional district.

Chance is a true believer in the values that make our country so exceptional: diversity of thought, seeing people as individuals, and the free exercise and expression of one’s belief system.

But like so many of us, Chance has become deeply concerned about our nation’s educational system and the lessons being taught to our college students–who already are voters and who will shape this country in the decades to come. Ugly displays and riots on campuses around the country indicate that the values that we hold dear–especially free speech–are no longer held in high esteem in the university setting. Instead, weak administrators have created college environments where group identity politics have become the norm and the Leftist obsession with race/ethnicity dominates the campus conversation. Those students who stray from the liberal mindset can experience real social consequences, and their grades sometimes can suffer as well.

Fortunately, the CU System has not experienced the problems described in quite the same way that we have witnessed at places like UC Berkeley, UC Santa Cruz, Middlebury, Evergreen State, and the University of Missouri among others. We are blessed to have a great university system in our beautiful state. Still, the CU System can continue to improve. Chance understands this reality. And he will fight hard as a CU Regent to appoint administrators who will set a tone that demands respect for all perspectives on campus–including those of Conservative professors, guest speakers, and students.

In pushing for the promotion of more intellectual diversity on campus, I am sure that Chance will face challenges–and close-minded liberal radicals probably will attack him. But knowing Chance and his background both as an Iraq War veteran and as a CIA officer, I am confident that he will never cower to the forces of extreme political correctness. Chance is a reasonable guy who will look to establish rapport even with those who disagree with him. But he also is someone with a strong backbone who will not succumb to the personal attacks that he will inevitably face as a result of his willingness to take on the liberal establishment on campuses.

I also believe that Chance will be a strong voice for UCCS and will fight for the best interests of his constituents.

Bottom line: I will be voting for him, and I encourage you to do the same.

Please check out his website at www.chanceforcuregent.com to learn more.

Thanks for your time.

Sincerely,

Paul Lundeen

Colorado State Senate Candidate, District 9

Colorado State House Representative, District 19

Former Chair, Colorado State Board of Education