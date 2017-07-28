Lt. Gov. Donna Lynne, state Rep. Leslie Herod to headline rally keeping up pressure against Obamacare repeal

Legislation to overturn the Affordable Care Act might have died in the U.S. Senate overnight, but opponents of Republican efforts to repeal Obamacare aren’t letting up.

Lt. Gov. Donna Lynne, a former health care executive and a Democrat, is set to headline a Saturday morning rally in Denver that’s one of more than 100 “Our Lives on the Line” events planned nationwide aimed at preserving health coverage for millions of Americans.

The rally, emceed by state Rep. Leslie Herod, D-Denver, was scheduled prior to a tense Senate vote that went down to the wire after midnight in Washington, when Arizona Republican John McCain cast the decisive vote to defeat a GOP bill that would have repealed major components of Obamacare. The event, organizers said, will celebrate the win and encourage lawmakers to “keep going to protect and improve health care for all Coloradans.”

“More than 600,000 Coloradans stand to lose their health care if the Republican plan passes — even more if the Affordable Care Act is repealed without a replacement,” the rally’s organizers said in a release.

The rally, supported by dozens of organizations and advocacy groups, will feature Coloradans who say they’ll be adversely affected if proposed Republican legislation passes. It’s scheduled to start at 10 a.m. at Denver City Park in the East Meadow.

Two other Colorado events under the same banner are also planned for Saturday, organizers said, including a women’s march for health care at 3 p.m. at the state Capitol in Denver and a group of activists waving signs at 10 a.m. along a busy road in Broomfield.