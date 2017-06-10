The Loveland-Reporter Herald editorial: A rare chance to uncover Colorado’s ancient past

Coloradans dig the lifestyle this state offers, they dig the spectacular seasons, they dig the mountains, and they dig learning more about this beautiful place.

They don’t dig that so many people want to come here — something Arapahoe Chief Niwot saw coming, placing his famous curse on this part of the state: “People seeing this the beauty of this valley will want to stay, and their staying will be the undoing of its beauty.”

But what if you had the chance to dig Colorado, literally, without spoiling it?

There’s a chance, coming up the next two weeks in Golden, with Magic Mountain Tours. It’s a bit of a drive for northern Front Range residents, but it offers Coloradans a chance to learn more about this area’s past, specifically the people who were drawn to this region thousands of years ago, not too unlike those who are drawn to it now — except that they used stone tools and had rock shelters.

