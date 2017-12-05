State Rep. Lori Saine accused of taking a gun to Denver airport

Author: Joey Bunch - December 5, 2017 - Updated: 1 minute ago

State Rep. Lori Saine, R-Dacono, was detained at Denver International Airport Tuesday. Denver police characterized it as an “investigation of introduction of a firearm into a transportation facility.”

No other details have been released.

“At the conclusion of this investigation, this case will be presented to the Denver District Attorney’s Office for consideration of charges,” Denver police said in a statement.

The House Republican Office was waiting to learn more.

“Without more information we really can’t comment at this time,” said caucus spokesman Joel Malecka.

Saine did not immediately return a call from Colorado Politics.

Depending on the circumstances, the charge could be a Class A misdemeanor or third-degree felony. The misdemeanor could result in up to a $5,000 fine and up a year in a jail. The felony has a maximum 10-year jail sentence up to a $10,000 fine.

Saine’s case could be in the hands of an old colleague, Beth McCann, the state representative who was elected Denver district attorney last year.

She was first elected to the House in 2012. She is a former councilwoman for the city of Dacono, where she also served on the planning commission and as chairwoman of the Dacono Economic Development Committee.

She has a daughter and volunteers with Rocky Mountain Christian Church, Carbon Valley Young Life, Habitat for Humanity and the Denver Rescue Mission, according to her legislative bio.

The Transportation Safety Administration outlines the procedures for transporting a firearm on its website:

“You may transport unloaded firearms in a locked hard-sided container as checked baggage only. Declare the firearm and/or ammunition to the airline when checking your bag at the ticket counter. The container must completely secure the firearm from being accessed. Locked cases that can be easily opened are not permitted. Be aware that the container the firearm was in when purchased may not adequately secure the firearm when it is transported in checked baggage.”