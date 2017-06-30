Looks like Colorado kids aren’t the only moppets suing over climate change

Amid the latest developments involving Martinez v. Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission — the lawsuit brought by Boulder teens (and a host of environmental lawyers) to get the state to adopt stricter standards for oil and gas drilling — this report not long ago in the Washington Post got our attention:

Late last week, a federal judge denied a Trump administration move to prevent a major climate change lawsuit from going to trial. The case, being brought by 21 young people against the federal government, is now closer to a full-fledged trial that will pit the Trump administration against children and young adults who insist the government is undermining their future through climate change inaction. … … The case, which was originally filed against the federal government during the Obama administration, alleges that the government violated the plaintiffs’ constitutional rights by promoting the production of fossil fuels and the emission of greenhouse gases — harming a climate system that they argue the government has a legal responsibility to protect for the public good. The plaintiffs range in age from 9 to 21.

So, it’s not just Colorado’s kids who have taken up litigation in the name of stopping climate change.

Professor Harold Hill would be dismayed. And out of work. Today’s restless youth no longer need marching bands to keep them out of those corrupting pool halls — not when they’re tied up in court.