The Longmont Times-Call: Repair national parks, but don’t price out the public

Author: The Longmont Times-Call Editorial Board - November 4, 2017 - Updated: 1 minute ago

Most people hate to see costs going up, especially when charges are more than doubling.

So a suggestion this week that the nation’s most popular national parks may increase entrance fees to $70 per vehicle stunned many.

Reactions have been mixed.

Some of those who can afford to spend $70 for admission to Rocky Mountain National Park see it as a way of thinning the crowds that can be found during the peak season at popular areas such as Bear Lake and Trail Ridge Road.

But others worry that they, or other people without sufficient funds, will be locked out of some of America’s most beautiful public lands.

The idea behind the more-than-doubled rates is to bring in money to address a backlog of maintenance needs at National Park Service areas across the country.

It’s not a new idea.

Read more at timescall.com.