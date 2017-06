We live in a society where it’s not uncommon for people to go under the knife to change their noses, their breasts or other body parts.

But the people who undergo those surgeries get to make that choice.

Pets don’t get to make such choices for themselves, yet some dog breeds have their tails or ears surgically altered in the goal of conforming to an artificial breed standard.

It’s a practice more and more people frown upon.

