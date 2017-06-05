The Longmont Times-Call editorial: Speech that’s free without the outrage

These days, the difficulty in pointing out how outrageous and deplorable it is to do something as clearly outrageous and deplorable as holding up a fake, bloodied, disembodied head of the U.S. president for a photo shoot is that, well, outrage at what others are doing has become the American norm. And it is held as an excuse for uncivil behavior and unconstitutional orders.

President Trump is an unapologetic lout who has lowered the discourse in our country. What should he expect?

What? The left is trying to destroy free speech, its legions of “snowflakes” howling to the point that anyone who might utter a word they don’t want to hear cannot be heard, especially on college campuses. Yet from the left comes a joke about beheading the president?

