It has been too long since we’ve checked in with Colorado Pols’ ‘Big Line’

…And with Colorado’s candidate casting call in full swing already for a host of offices from governor on down, well, shame on us for not returning to the venerable fount of political handicapping sooner. But we’ll make this one a teaser, just listing Pols’ top-rated prospect in each of the most-watched races — though at latest count, there were over a dozen potential contenders in the guv’s race alone. Sorry, you’ll have to go to Pols for a peek at the rest.

Governor:

U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter; “still the obvious frontrunner.”

Attorney general:

Cynthia Coffman; “will almost surely face a tough challenge.”

State treasurer:

Brian Watson and Justin Everett (tied)

Secretary of state:

Wayne Williams; no known opposition but, “could have a long road convincing voters that 2016 election problems have been properly addressed.”

2nd Congressional District:

Joe Neguse; “looks like the early favorite here.”

6th Congressional District:

Mike Coffman; “Democrats are probably done expending serious resources against Coffman after another big victory in 2016.”

7the Congressional District:

Andy Kerr; “will be formidable candidate.”