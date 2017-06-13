It has been too long since we’ve checked in with Colorado Pols’ ‘Big Line’

U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter, an Arvada Democrat, raises his hands in the air before announcing he's running for governor of Colorado in the 2018 election on Sunday, April 9, 2017, at the Natural Grocers store in Golden. (Photo by Ernest Luning/The Colorado Statesman)U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter is still Colorado Pols’ top-ranked prospect in the governor’s race. (Photo by Ernest Luning/The Colorado Statesman)

…And with Colorado’s candidate casting call in full swing already for a host of offices from governor on down, well, shame on us for not returning to the venerable fount of political handicapping sooner. But we’ll make this one a teaser, just listing Pols’ top-rated prospect in each of the most-watched races — though at latest count, there were over a dozen potential contenders in the guv’s race alone. Sorry, you’ll have to go to Pols for a peek at the rest.

Governor:

  • U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter; “still the obvious frontrunner.”

Attorney general:

  • Cynthia Coffman; “will almost surely face a tough challenge.”

State treasurer:

  • Brian Watson and Justin Everett (tied)

Secretary of state:

  • Wayne Williams; no known opposition but, “could have a long road convincing voters that 2016 election problems have been properly addressed.”

2nd Congressional District:

  • Joe Neguse; “looks like the early favorite here.”

6th Congressional District:

  • Mike Coffman; “Democrats are probably done expending serious resources against Coffman after another big victory in 2016.”

7the Congressional District:

  • Andy Kerr; “will be formidable candidate.”

